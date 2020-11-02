Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterated a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines (VBIV) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 35.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

VBI Vaccines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

The company has a one-year high of $6.93 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, VBI Vaccines has an average volume of 9.86M.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of eVLP vaccine platform for the design of (e) virus-like-particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. The company also involves in the development of thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics that can withstand storage or shipment at constantly fluctuating temperatures. VBI Vaccines was founded on July 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.