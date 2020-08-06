Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.1% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Restaurant Brands International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.47, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Restaurant Brands International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 billion and had a net profit of $135 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.