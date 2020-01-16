Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley (MS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.94, close to its 52-week high of $53.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 71.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

Morgan Stanley has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.29, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.25 and a one-year low of $38.76. Currently, Morgan Stanley has an average volume of 8.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MS in relation to earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.