Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Moderna (MRNA)

In a report issued on January 13, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Moderna (MRNA), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 38.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $30.40 average price target, a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Moderna’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $141 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRNA in relation to earlier this year.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.