Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals with a $13.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.01 and a one-year low of $1.69. Currently, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 5.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

