Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 32.7% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.80, an 114.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Kala Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $833K and GAAP net loss of $23.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.83 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.