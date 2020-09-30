Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Jefferies (JEF)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Jefferies (JEF) on September 27. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 55.7% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jefferies with a $23.50 average price target, a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax asset of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.