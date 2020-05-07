Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Fiverr International (FVRR)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fiverr International (FVRR), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Fiverr International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.43, a -16.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $17.12. Currently, Fiverr International has an average volume of 516.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More on FVRR: