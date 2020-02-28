Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Fidus Investment (FDUS)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fidus Investment (FDUS), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.18, close to its 52-week low of $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 63.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Point Credit Company, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock TCP Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidus Investment with a $17.50 average price target.

Fidus Investment’s market cap is currently $339.3M and has a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Fidus Investment Corp operates as an externally managed business development company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies with revenues of $10 – $150 million. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.