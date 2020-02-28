Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Farfetch (FTCH)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Farfetch (FTCH) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.51, close to its 52-week low of $7.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Farfetch.

Based on Farfetch’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $90.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.91 million.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the provision of technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. It operates through the following segments: Farfetch Marketplace, Farfetch Black and White, Farfetch Store of the Future, and Browns stores. The Farfetch Marketplace runs Farfetch.com website and app.