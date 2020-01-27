Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Exelixis (EXEL)

Christine Brown- January 27, 2020, 6:06 AM EDT

In a report released today, Silvan Tuerkcan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 58.8% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Seattle Genetics.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.78, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Exelixis’ market cap is currently $5.48B and has a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.

