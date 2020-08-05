Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 40.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.86.

Based on Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNST in relation to earlier this year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics in the field of epigenetics. The company utilizes epigenetics platform, which enables to validate targets and generate small molecules against these targets that selectively modulate gene expression in tumor and immune cells to drive anti-tumor activity. Its product candidates include CPI-0610, CPI-1205, and CPI-0209. The company was founded by Danny Reinberg, David Allis, and Yang Shi on January 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.