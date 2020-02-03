Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Check Point (CHKP)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Check Point (CHKP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.31.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $117.00.

The company has a one-year high of $132.76 and a one-year low of $105.13. Currently, Check Point has an average volume of 769.5K.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management.