Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics with a $12.50 average price target, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Avenue Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.27 million.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.