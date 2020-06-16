Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on aTyr Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.62 and a one-year low of $2.13. Currently, aTyr Pharma has an average volume of 150.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LIFE in relation to earlier this year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.