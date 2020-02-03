Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Amyris (AMRS)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Amyris (AMRS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #116 out of 5852 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amyris with a $9.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.06 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Amyris has an average volume of 1.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, John Doerr, a Director at AMRS bought 4,877,386 shares for a total of $13,998,098.

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.