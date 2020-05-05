Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ameresco (AMRC)

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Ameresco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75, implying a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $13.11. Currently, Ameresco has an average volume of 266K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMRC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation, and All Other. The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, such as design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures to improve the efficiency and control the operation of a facility’s energy infrastructure; and renewable energy solutions and services. The Non-Solar Distributed Generation sells electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants; and operations and maintenance services for customer owned small-scale plants. The All Other segment enterprise energy management services, consulting services and integrated-PV. The company was founded by George P. Sakellaris on April 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.