Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Amedisys (AMED)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys (AMED), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $202.02, close to its 52-week high of $202.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 71.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and Tivity Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amedisys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $189.83.

Based on Amedisys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $34.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $27.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMED in relation to earlier this year.

Amedisys, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.