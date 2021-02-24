Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 60.5% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $26.00 average price target, a 67.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.08 million and GAAP net loss of $39.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.4 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.