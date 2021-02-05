Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Yum China Holdings (YUMC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, BJ’s Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

Yum China Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Yum China Holdings’ market cap is currently $24.02B and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.07.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other Segments segment includes East Dawning, Little Sheep, Taco Bell, and Daojia. The company was founded on April 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.