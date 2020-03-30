Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for WW International (WW)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on WW International (WW) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

WW International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, which is a 93.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

Based on WW International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $333 million and net profit of $29.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $330 million and had a net profit of $43.79 million.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

