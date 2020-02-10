Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on Watts Water Technologies (WTS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.50, close to its 52-week high of $103.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 73.8% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Carlisle Companies, and AO Smith.

The the analyst consensus on Watts Water Technologies is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Watts Water Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $32.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $29.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WTS in relation to earlier this year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.