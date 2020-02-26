Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Waste Connections (WCN)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Waste Connections (WCN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Waste Connections has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.63.

Waste Connections’ market cap is currently $26.73B and has a P/E ratio of 47.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.85.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.