Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.00, close to its 52-week low of $19.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and WW International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Urban Outfitters with a $24.83 average price target, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Urban Outfitters’ market cap is currently $2.27B and has a P/E ratio of 10.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments.