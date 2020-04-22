Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on United Natural Foods (UNFI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.32, close to its 52-week high of $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

United Natural Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Based on United Natural Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion and GAAP net loss of $30.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.15 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $342 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UNFI in relation to earlier this year.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk in 1996 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.