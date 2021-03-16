Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for The ExOne Company (XONE)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated a Hold rating on The ExOne Company (XONE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The ExOne Company with a $44.25 average price target, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The ExOne Company’s market cap is currently $843.5M and has a P/E ratio of -47.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.95.

The ExOne Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of 3D printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil & gas industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.