Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.05, close to its 52-week low of $10.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.42, a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s market cap is currently $18.64B and has a P/E ratio of 61.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment services. It offers one-stop music services and solutions for smart devices, creating a complete music entertainment ecosystem. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

