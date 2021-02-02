Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Shopify (SHOP)

In a report issued on March 17, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1144.93, close to its 52-week high of $1285.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shopify is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1244.32, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $998.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1285.19 and a one-year low of $305.30. Currently, Shopify has an average volume of 2.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 468 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Read More on SHOP: