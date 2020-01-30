Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Santander Consumer USA (SC)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Hold rating on Santander Consumer USA (SC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Santander Consumer USA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.29, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on January 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Santander Consumer USA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $233 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $104 million.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.