Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Sally Beauty (SBH)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sally Beauty (SBH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Sally Beauty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.50, implying a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Sally Beauty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $926 million and net profit of $38.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $871 million and had a net profit of $13.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark Gregory Spinks, the President-Beauty Systems Group of SBH sold 15,324 shares for a total of $363,639.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.