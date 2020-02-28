Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Pra Group (PRAA)

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Pra Group (PRAA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pra Group.

The company has a one-year high of $38.65 and a one-year low of $25.56. Currently, Pra Group has an average volume of 191.1K.

PRA Group, Inc. engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables. It focuses on the acquisition, collection, and processing of both unpaid and normal course accounts receivable originally owed to credit grantors, governments, retailers and others.