Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $397.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Capri Holdings, and Tractor Supply.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $445.43 average price target, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on January 31, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $415.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $454.31 and a one-year low of $349.71. Currently, O’Reilly Auto has an average volume of 462.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers.