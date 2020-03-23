Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Monro Muffler (MNRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Monro Muffler (MNRO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.01, close to its 52-week low of $41.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Monro Muffler has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Monro Muffler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.53 million.

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brake systems, steering and suspension systems, tires, exhaust systems and many vehicle maintenance services and certain locations specialize in providing commercial tire and maintenance services.