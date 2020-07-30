Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Mcgrath Rentcorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Mcgrath Rentcorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $129 million and net profit of $20.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a net profit of $18.45 million.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of diversified business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates inventory centers, at which relocatable modular buildings and storage containers are displayed, refurbished, and stored. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes electronic test equipment rental and sales operations and provides containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids. The Adler Tanks segment operates from branch offices serving the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and West. The Enviroplex segment manufactures modular buildings used primarily as classrooms. The company was founded by Robert P. McGrath in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.