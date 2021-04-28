Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.92, close to its 52-week high of $98.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 80.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxim Integrated is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.00.

The company has a one-year high of $98.48 and a one-year low of $50.35. Currently, Maxim Integrated has an average volume of 2.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983 and based in California, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company serves the automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets.