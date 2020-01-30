Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Landstar System (LSTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System (LSTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as XPO Logistics, CH Robinson, and Mobile Mini.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $112.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $120.23 and a one-year low of $94.97. Currently, Landstar System has an average volume of 230.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSTR in relation to earlier this year.

Landstar System, Inc.engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the Transportation Logistics and Insurance segments.