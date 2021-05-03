Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab (ECL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.12, close to its 52-week high of $231.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $231.38, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Based on Ecolab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion and net profit of $194 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.58 billion and had a net profit of $283 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ECL in relation to earlier this year.

Headquartered in Minnesota and founded in 1923, Ecolab, Inc. provides products and services that specialize in water treatment, purification, cleaning and hygiene. It operates through the following business segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional and Global Energy.