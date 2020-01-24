Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Carrie Williams- January 24, 2020, 12:11 AM EDT

In a report released today, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services (DFS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Encore Capital, and Ally Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.86, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services’ market cap is currently $26.91B and has a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.

