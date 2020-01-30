Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Cree (CREE)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cree (CREE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.69.

Rusch has an average return of 46.9% when recommending Cree.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #118 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.67.

The company has a one-year high of $69.21 and a one-year low of $40.46. Currently, Cree has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CREE in relation to earlier this year.

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.