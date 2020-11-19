Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, United Natural Foods, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings with a $49.27 average price target, which is a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.95 billion and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.35 billion and had a net profit of $54.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BJ in relation to earlier this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

