Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ares Management (ARES)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ares Management (ARES). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.01, close to its 52-week high of $59.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ares Management’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $658 million and net profit of $79.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $437 million and had a net profit of $38.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was by founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Rosenthal on November 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More on ARES: