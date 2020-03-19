Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Vonage Holdings (VG)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings (VG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.53, close to its 52-week low of $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 71.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vonage Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.94, representing a 143.7% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $4.18. Currently, Vonage Holdings has an average volume of 3.89M.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

