Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma (URGN) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 37.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Based on Urogen Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $38.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.72 million.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of non-surgical and localized solutions for urological pathologies to address a clinical unmet need in field of uro-oncology. Its pipeline includes upper tract urothelial carcinoma, low grade non muscle invasive bladder cancer, carcinoma in situ of the bladder, and overactive bladder. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.