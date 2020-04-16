Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $201.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $243.75, representing a 24.6% upside. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $124.06. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 1.23M.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.