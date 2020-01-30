Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Buy rating on SEI Investments Company (SEIC) yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 86.3% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Fiserv.

SEI Investments Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.33.

The company has a one-year high of $67.14 and a one-year low of $46.60. Currently, SEI Investments Company has an average volume of 566.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers and Investments in New Businesses.