Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) yesterday and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Exelixis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.46, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Seattle Genetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $91.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $120 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SGEN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Daniel G. Welch, a Director at SGEN bought 17,500 shares for a total of $223,300.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its product Adcetris is an antibody-drug for the treatment of lymphoma. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.