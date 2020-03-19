Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.00, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.75, representing a 152.9% upside. In a report issued on March 6, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.56 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 952.4K.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.