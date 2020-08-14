Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 40.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Relmada Therapeutics with a $72.00 average price target, representing a 94.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.00 and a one-year low of $8.62. Currently, Relmada Therapeutics has an average volume of 186.8K.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of d-methadone receptor antagonist, which is a chemical entity that addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

