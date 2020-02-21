Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Radware (RDWR)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Radware (RDWR), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 66.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Radware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.50, implying a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.98 and a one-year low of $22.00. Currently, Radware has an average volume of 147.5K.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery.