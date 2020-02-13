Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for QuickLogic (QUIK)

Jason Carr- February 13, 2020, 5:47 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic (QUIK) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.87.

Yang has an average return of 8.1% when recommending QuickLogic.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked #3371 out of 5897 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QuickLogic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a one-year high of $13.86 and a one-year low of $2.81. Currently, QuickLogic has an average volume of 334.3K.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company that designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware.

